Giants face the Marlins leading series 1-0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:55 am
< a min read
      

Miami Marlins (0-1) vs. San Francisco Giants (1-0)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Pablo Lopez (0-0); Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -150, Marlins +127; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Miami Marlins.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 54-27 in home games a season ago. The Giants pitching staff put up a 3.24 ERA collectively last season while averaging 8.8 strikeouts and 2.6 walks per nine innings.

Miami had a 67-95 record overall and a 25-56 record in road games last season. The Marlins averaged 2.5 extra base hits per game, including 1.0 home run.

INJURIES: Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Marlins: Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (arm), Jose Devers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Floro: 10-Day IL (rotator cuff)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

