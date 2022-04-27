Giants host the Athletics on 3-game home win streak

Oakland Athletics (9-9, third in the AL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (13-5, first in the NL West)

San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (0-0); Giants: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -145, Athletics +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants host the Oakland Athletics aiming to continue a three-game home winning streak.

San Francisco has a 5-2 record in home games and a 13-5 record overall. The Giants are 8-0 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Oakland has a 9-9 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Athletics have a 5-1 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joc Pederson leads the Giants with eight extra base hits (two doubles and six home runs). Austin Slater is 5-for-15 with two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

Sean Murphy leads the Athletics with three home runs while slugging .493. Sheldon Neuse is 12-for-34 with a double and five RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Giants: 7-3, .246 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .192 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Giants: Zack Littell: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Steven Duggar: 60-Day IL (oblique), Anthony DeSclafani: 10-Day IL (ankle), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Drew Jackson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Stephen Vogt: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), Kevin Smith: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chad Pinder: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lou Trivino: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Jed Lowrie: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Deolis Guerra: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brent Honeywell Jr.: 60-Day IL (elbow), Skye Bolt: 10-Day IL (oblique), James Kaprielian: 10-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

