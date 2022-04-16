Trending:
Giants take win streak into matchup with the Guardians

The Associated Press
April 16, 2022 2:41 am
San Francisco Giants (5-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-3)

Cleveland; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Anthony DeSclafani (0-0, 4.91 ERA, 2.46 WHIP, five strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (1-0, 3.60 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -116, Guardians -104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants will attempt to prolong a three-game win streak with a victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record in home games last season. The Guardians averaged 7.8 hits per game in the 2021 season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 in road games a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 3.7.

INJURIES: Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (undisclosed), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

