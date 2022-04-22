Giants visit the Nationals to begin 3-game series

San Francisco Giants (7-5, fourth in the NL West) vs. Washington Nationals (6-8, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: TBD; Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-2, 7.50 ERA, 2.08 WHIP, 11 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals host the San Francisco Giants on Friday to begin a three-game series.

Washington has a 3-4 record in home games and a 6-8 record overall. The Nationals have a 2-5 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco has a 7-5 record overall and a 4-2 record in home games. The Giants are 3-0 in games when they scored at least five runs.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Nationals with five extra base hits (two doubles and three home runs). Nelson Cruz is 7-for-35 with a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Brandon Belt has a .263 batting average to lead the Giants, and has a double and three home runs. Mike Yastrzemski is 9-for-32 with a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 4-6, .229 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

Giants: 6-4, .216 batting average, 2.66 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Nationals: Ehire Adrianza: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Hunter Harvey: 10-Day IL (pronator), Sean Doolittle: 10-Day IL (elbow), Dee Gordon: 10-Day IL (illness), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Steven Duggar: day-to-day (oblique), Alex Cobb: 10-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

