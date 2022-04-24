Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Gobert fined $25,000 for profanity during live TV interview

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 7:51 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Utah center Rudy Gobert was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Sunday for using profanity during a live televised interview.

Gobert made the comments Saturday after dunking down a lob pass from Donovan Mitchell for the go-ahead basket with 11 seconds left in a 100-99 victory over Dallas that evened the Western Conference first-round series at 2-2.

Gobert was then asked about the talk about what the Jazz can accomplish in the playoffs and responded with a profane response.

___

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories