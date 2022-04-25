González hits 1st MLB HR, Giants beat Brews to wrap up trip

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Luis González hit his first major league homer, a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning that sent the San Francisco Giants over the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 on Monday night.

The Giants went 8-3 on their four-city trip and made the most of their one-game visit to Milwaukee. This matchup was part of a makeup for a series postponed because of the lockout, and San Francisco will return for a doubleheader in September.

González connected after Wilmer Flores drew a two-out walk from Jake Cousins (2-1). González, a 26-year-old outfielder, is technically still a rookie after brief stints in each of the past two seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Joc Pederson hit his sixth homer for the Giants. The San Francisco newcomer homered twice and doubled Sunday in a win at Washington.

Pederson put the Giants ahead 2-1 when he homered in the eighth after a two-out double by Curt Casali off Trevor Gott.

The Brewers tied it in their half on Willy Adames’ towering homer into the left-field bullpen off Jake McGee (1-1).

Camilo Doval, the eighth Giants pitcher, threw a scoreless ninth to record his fourth save in five attempts.

The Brewers got another stellar outing from reigning Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who pitched 6 2/3 shutout innings, giving up two hits while striking out 11. Burnes recorded double-digit strikeouts for the second consecutive game. He struck out 10 on April 19 against the Pirates.

Burnes struck out the first two batters in the seventh before González singled. Gott replaced Burnes, who departed to a standing ovation. González was caught stealing to end the inning.

The Brewers scored in the second when Keston Hiura led off with an infield single and eventually scored on Mike Brosseau’s single.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: INF/OF Luke Williams was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to fill the roster spot of OF Mike Yastrzemski, who was placed on the COVID-19 injured list on Sunday. … RHP Anthony DeSclafani, who is on the 10-day injured list, traveled to Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Monday to meet with ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson. “He got an MRI and has inflammation in his right ankle,” manager Gabe Kapler said. “He’s going to throw again in a week. It’s just going to be rest and recovery.”

Brewers: INF Luis Urias (left quadriceps), who has been on the injured list since the start of the season, in on a rehab assignment with Double-A Biloxi. In two games, he has had two hits in eight at-bats. “He’s healthy. We’ve just got to get him at-bats,” manager Craig Counsell said of Urias, who is expected to be the team’s primary third baseman when he returns.

UP NEXT

Giants: RHP Daulton Jeffries (1-2, 1.17 ERA) will pitch on Tuesday as San Francisco opens a two-game set at home against the Oakland A’s.

Brewers: RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-1, 4.30) will start for Milwaukee on Tuesday in the opener of a three-game series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh. Woodruff is 5-2 with a 3.74 ERA in 11 career games (nine starts) vs. the Pirates.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.