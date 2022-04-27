Guardians aim to break road skid, face the Angels

Cleveland Guardians (7-10, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (11-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (1-1, 1.53 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10 strikeouts); Angels: Shohei Ohtani (1-2, 4.40 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 26 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -202, Guardians +170; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians travel to the Los Angeles Angels looking to end a five-game road skid.

Los Angeles is 6-5 in home games and 11-7 overall. The Angels have a 6-3 record in games when they did not allow a home run.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record in home games and a 7-10 record overall. The Guardians have the sixth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .312.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Trout leads the Angels with five home runs while slugging .776. Taylor Ward is 12-for-34 with a double, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has six doubles, a triple and four home runs for the Guardians. Josh Naylor is 10-for-26 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 7-3, .253 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Guardians: 3-7, .217 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Angels: David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

