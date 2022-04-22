Guardians aim to keep win streak going against the Yankees

Cleveland Guardians (7-4, first in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (7-6, first in the AL East)

New York; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: TBD; Yankees: Jameson Taillon (0-1, 3.72 ERA, .93 WHIP, eight strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -200, Guardians +173; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees.

New York has a 7-6 record overall and a 4-3 record in home games. The Yankees have the fourth-best team ERA in baseball at 2.58.

Cleveland has a 7-4 record overall and a 3-2 record at home. Guardians pitchers have a collective 2.57 ERA, which ranks third in the majors.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ LeMahieu has a .300 batting average to rank third on the Yankees, and has two doubles and a home run. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 10-for-28 with an RBI over the past 10 games.

Myles Straw has two doubles and a triple for the Guardians. Jose Ramirez is 18-for-39 with four doubles, a triple and four home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .215 batting average, 2.43 ERA, even run differential

Guardians: 7-3, .291 batting average, 2.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 34 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Ben Rortvedt: 10-Day IL (oblique), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Domingo German: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zack Britton: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Guardians: Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Owen Miller: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Cal Quantrill: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

