Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Guardians play the Giants after Straw’s 4-hit game

The Associated Press
April 15, 2022 2:41 am
< a min read
      

San Francisco Giants (4-2) vs. Cleveland Guardians (4-2)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Carlos Rodon (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts); Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0, .00 ERA, .53 WHIP, three strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -149, Guardians +127; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Guardians take on the San Francisco Giants after Myles Straw had four hits against the Reds on Wednesday.

Cleveland had an 80-82 record overall and a 40-41 record at home last season. The Guardians scored 4.4 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.5.

San Francisco went 107-55 overall and 53-28 on the road a season ago. The Giants scored five runs per game while giving up 3.7 in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Giants: LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (knee), Evan Longoria: 10-Day IL (finger), Tommy La Stella: 10-Day IL (achilles), Matthew Boyd: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|21 AFCEA Bethesda April Webinar
4|21 Compliance Gateway Upstream...
4|21 AFCEA Small Business Procurement...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories