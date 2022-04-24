Guardians rookie Kwan exits with right hamstring tightness

On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 3:12 pm
NEW YORK (AP) — Breakout rookie Steven Kwan was pulled from the Cleveland Guardians’ game Sunday with right hamstring tightness.

Kwan flied out in the top of the third inning and was replaced by Ernie Clement in left field for the bottom of the inning.

The 24-year-old Kwan crashed into the outfield wall chasing a ball Saturday and was shaken up, but he remained in the game. Manager Terry Francona said before Sunday’s game that Kwan was “a little beat up” but well enough to play.

The 5-foot-9 sparkplug is batting .341 with a .456 on-base percentage in the first 14 games of his career.

