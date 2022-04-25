Guardians visit the Angels to start 4-game series

Cleveland Guardians (7-8, second in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (9-7, second in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Shane Bieber (1-0, 2.81 ERA, .75 WHIP, 16 strikeouts); Angels: Michael Lorenzen (1-1, 4.82 ERA, .86 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -121, Angels +102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels start a four-game series at home against the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

Los Angeles has gone 4-5 in home games and 9-7 overall. The Angels are 7-0 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Cleveland has a 3-3 record at home and a 7-8 record overall. Guardians hitters have a collective .326 on-base percentage, the seventh-best percentage in MLB play.

Monday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani has three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI for the Angels. Mike Trout is 11-for-27 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has four home runs, five walks and 20 RBI while hitting .362 for the Guardians. Myles Straw is 11-for-38 with a double, a triple and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 6-4, .263 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Guardians: 4-6, .239 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Angels: Brandon Marsh: day-to-day (illness), David Fletcher: 10-Day IL (hip), Jose Quijada: 10-Day IL (oblique), Cooper Criswell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Griffin Canning: 60-Day IL (back)

Guardians: Steven Kwan: day-to-day (hamstring), Yu Chang: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Anthony Castro: 10-Day IL (covid-19), James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

