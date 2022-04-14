Hayes leads Pirates against the Nationals following 4-hit performance

Washington Nationals (3-3) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-3)

Pittsburgh; Thursday, 6:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Joan Adon (0-1, 8.31 ERA, 1.85 WHIP, three strikeouts); Pirates: JT Brubaker (0-1, 12.00 ERA, 2.33 WHIP, two strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -127, Nationals +108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates take on the Washington Nationals after Ke’Bryan Hayes had four hits against the Cubs on Wednesday.

Pittsburgh went 61-101 overall and 37-44 at home last season. The Pirates scored 3.8 runs per game in the 2021 season while giving up 5.1.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team last season with 2.9 extra base hits per game.

INJURIES: Pirates: Zach Thompson: day-to-day (shoulder), Duane Underwood Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Greg Allen: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Blake Cederlind: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Oviedo: 10-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Alford: 10-Day IL (wrist), Sam Howard: 10-Day IL (back), Max Kranick: 10-Day IL (forearm), Nick Mears: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

