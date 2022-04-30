High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|9
|7
|.562
|—
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|10
|8
|.556
|—
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|9
|8
|.529
|½
|Spokane (Colorado)
|10
|9
|.526
|½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|9
|9
|.500
|1
|Everett (Seattle)
|6
|12
|.333
|4
Everett 9, Spokane 1
Eugene 4, Tri-City 1
Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 8, 10 innings
Tri-City 9, Eugene 1
Spokane 4, Everett 1
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 2, 8 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.
Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.
