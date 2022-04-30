Trending:
High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
April 30, 2022 12:40 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Vancouver (Toronto) 9 7 .562
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 10 8 .556
Eugene (San Francisco) 9 8 .529 ½
Spokane (Colorado) 10 9 .526 ½
Hillsboro (Arizona) 9 9 .500 1
Everett (Seattle) 6 12 .333 4

___

Thursday’s Games

Everett 9, Spokane 1

Eugene 4, Tri-City 1

Hillsboro 9, Vancouver 8, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Tri-City 9, Eugene 1

Spokane 4, Everett 1

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 2, 8 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 9:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver at Hillsboro, 4:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 4:30 p.m.

Spokane at Everett, 7:05 p.m.

