High-A Northwest League Glance

The Associated Press
April 11, 2022 1:41 pm
All Times EDT

Northwest League

W L Pct. GB
Tri-City (L.A. Angels) 3 0 1.000
Everett (Seattle) 2 0 1.000 ½
Vancouver (Toronto) 2 1 .667 1
Spokane (Colorado) 1 2 .333 2
Eugene (San Francisco) 0 2 .000
Hillsboro (Arizona) 0 3 .000 3

___

Sunday’s Games

Vancouver 8, Spokane 7

Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 0

Eugene at Everett, suspended bottom 4

Monday’s Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.

Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.

Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.

Top Stories