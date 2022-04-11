High-A Northwest League Glance

Northwest League
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Tri-City (L.A. Angels)
|3
|0
|1.000
|—
|Everett (Seattle)
|2
|0
|1.000
|½
|Vancouver (Toronto)
|2
|1
|.667
|1
|Spokane (Colorado)
|1
|2
|.333
|2
|Eugene (San Francisco)
|0
|2
|.000
|2½
|Hillsboro (Arizona)
|0
|3
|.000
|3
___
Vancouver 8, Spokane 7
Tri-City 3, Hillsboro 0
Eugene at Everett, suspended bottom 4
No Games Scheduled
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.
Vancouver at Tri-City, 9:30 p.m.
Everett at Hillsboro, 9:35 p.m.
Spokane at Eugene, 10:35 p.m.
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.