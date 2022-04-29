Houston 11, Toronto 7

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|3
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|103
|105
|010
|—
|11
|Toronto
|013
|001
|200
|—
|7
DP_Houston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gurriel 2 (9), Siri 2 (3), Tucker (2), Tapia (3), Heineman (1), Espinal (6). HR_Bregman (4), Peña (4), Alvarez (5), Guerrero Jr. (6), Chapman (4). SF_Tucker (1), McCormick (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Urquidy W,2-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|Abreu
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|Thornton L,0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Saucedo
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|Merryweather
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Vasquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
Saucedo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Urquidy (Collins), Maton (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Urquidy, Abreu, Neris, Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:42. A_35,066 (53,506).
