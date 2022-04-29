Trending:
Houston 11, Toronto 7

The Associated Press
April 29, 2022 11:07 pm
Houston Toronto
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 38 11 14 11 Totals 40 7 13 7
McCormick lf 3 1 1 1 Springer cf 4 1 1 0
Peña ss 5 2 1 3 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 4 3 1 1 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 3
Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 1 Collins dh 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 2 2 Chapman 3b 5 2 2 2
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 Tapia rf 5 1 4 1
Siri cf 5 1 2 0 Espinal 2b 5 0 2 0
Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 Heineman c 3 1 2 1
Kirk ph-c 1 0 0 0
Houston 103 105 010 11
Toronto 013 001 200 7

DP_Houston 0, Toronto 1. LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gurriel 2 (9), Siri 2 (3), Tucker (2), Tapia (3), Heineman (1), Espinal (6). HR_Bregman (4), Peña (4), Alvarez (5), Guerrero Jr. (6), Chapman (4). SF_Tucker (1), McCormick (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Urquidy W,2-1 5 7 4 4 1 6
Abreu 1 3 1 1 0 2
Maton 1 2 2 2 0 2
Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2
Neris 1 1 0 0 1 3
Toronto
Kikuchi 2 2-3 4 4 4 3 4
Thornton L,0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Saucedo 0 1 0 0 1 0
Richards 1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0
Merryweather 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3
Phelps 1 2 1 1 0 1
Vasquez 1 1 0 0 1 3

Saucedo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Urquidy (Collins), Maton (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Urquidy, Abreu, Neris, Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_35,066 (53,506).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved.

