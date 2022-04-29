Houston 11, Toronto 7

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 11 14 11 8 11 McCormick lf 3 1 1 1 2 1 .281 Peña ss 5 2 1 3 1 1 .235 Bregman 3b 4 3 1 1 2 2 .250 Alvarez dh 4 3 3 3 1 1 .273 Gurriel 1b 5 0 3 1 0 1 .234 Tucker rf 4 0 2 2 0 0 .208 Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .143 Siri cf 5 1 2 0 0 2 .211 Maldonado c 4 1 1 0 1 2 .095

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 7 13 7 2 15 Springer cf 4 1 1 0 1 2 .286 Bichette ss 5 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 1 1 3 0 2 .301 Gurriel Jr. lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .276 Collins dh 4 0 0 0 0 4 .256 Chapman 3b 5 2 2 2 0 2 .231 Tapia rf 5 1 4 1 0 1 .254 Espinal 2b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .273 Heineman c 3 1 2 1 0 0 .375 a-Kirk ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260

Houston 103 105 010_11 14 0 Toronto 013 001 200_7 13 0

a-struck out for Heineman in the 7th.

LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gurriel 2 (9), Siri 2 (3), Tucker (2), Tapia (3), Heineman (1), Espinal (6). HR_Bregman (4), off Kikuchi; Peña (4), off Richards; Alvarez (5), off Richards; Guerrero Jr. (6), off Urquidy; Chapman (4), off Maton. RBIs_Bregman (13), Alvarez 3 (11), Gurriel (4), Tucker 2 (15), McCormick (4), Peña 3 (10), Tapia (4), Guerrero Jr. 3 (16), Heineman (1), Chapman 2 (12). SF_Tucker, McCormick.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado, Díaz 3, Bregman); Toronto 7 (Chapman, Bichette, Espinal 3, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Toronto 3 for 12.

Runners moved up_Tucker, Heineman. GIDP_Tucker.

DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Urquidy, W, 2-1 5 7 4 4 1 6 90 5.95 Abreu 1 3 1 1 0 2 22 4.66 Maton 1 2 2 2 0 2 23 4.82 Stanek 1 0 0 0 0 2 8 2.57 Neris 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 0.87

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 2 2-3 4 4 4 3 4 66 5.52 Thornton, L, 0-2 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 15 3.18 Saucedo 0 1 0 0 1 0 11 13.50 Richards 1 1-3 3 5 5 2 0 22 5.59 Merryweather 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 3 28 5.59 Phelps 1 2 1 1 0 1 14 3.24 Vasquez 1 1 0 0 1 3 22 13.50

Saucedo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th

Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0, Richards 2-0. HBP_Urquidy (Collins), Maton (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Urquidy, Abreu, Neris, Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:42. A_35,066 (53,506).

