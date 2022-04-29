Houston 11, Toronto 7

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|11
|14
|11
|8
|11
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.281
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|.235
|Bregman 3b
|4
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|.250
|Alvarez dh
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|.273
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.208
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.143
|Siri cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Maldonado c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.095
|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|7
|13
|7
|2
|15
|
|Springer cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.301
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.276
|Collins dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.256
|Chapman 3b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.231
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|.254
|Espinal 2b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.273
|Heineman c
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.375
|a-Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Houston
|103
|105
|010_11
|14
|0
|Toronto
|013
|001
|200_7
|13
|0
a-struck out for Heineman in the 7th.
LOB_Houston 10, Toronto 10. 2B_Gurriel 2 (9), Siri 2 (3), Tucker (2), Tapia (3), Heineman (1), Espinal (6). HR_Bregman (4), off Kikuchi; Peña (4), off Richards; Alvarez (5), off Richards; Guerrero Jr. (6), off Urquidy; Chapman (4), off Maton. RBIs_Bregman (13), Alvarez 3 (11), Gurriel (4), Tucker 2 (15), McCormick (4), Peña 3 (10), Tapia (4), Guerrero Jr. 3 (16), Heineman (1), Chapman 2 (12). SF_Tucker, McCormick.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 5 (Maldonado, Díaz 3, Bregman); Toronto 7 (Chapman, Bichette, Espinal 3, Guerrero Jr. 2). RISP_Houston 5 for 14; Toronto 3 for 12.
Runners moved up_Tucker, Heineman. GIDP_Tucker.
DP_Toronto 1 (Guerrero Jr., Bichette).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Urquidy, W, 2-1
|5
|
|7
|4
|4
|1
|6
|90
|5.95
|Abreu
|1
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|22
|4.66
|Maton
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|23
|4.82
|Stanek
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|8
|2.57
|Neris
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|0.87
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|2
|2-3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|66
|5.52
|Thornton, L, 0-2
|1
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|3.18
|Saucedo
|0
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|13.50
|Richards
|1
|1-3
|3
|5
|5
|2
|0
|22
|5.59
|Merryweather
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|28
|5.59
|Phelps
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|14
|3.24
|Vasquez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|22
|13.50
Saucedo pitched to 2 batters in the 5th
Inherited runners-scored_Thornton 1-0, Richards 2-0. HBP_Urquidy (Collins), Maton (Gurriel Jr.). WP_Urquidy, Abreu, Neris, Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Nestor Ceja; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:42. A_35,066 (53,506).
