Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 2, Arizona 1

The Associated Press
April 13, 2022 1:21 am
1 min read
      
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 5 2
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .067
Brantley lf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .353
Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .389
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167
Díaz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Siri cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .455
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 5 7
Varsho cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .071
Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .111
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222
Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .091
Beer dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250
1-McCarthy pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Alcántara 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
a-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100
Hernandez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0
Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Herrera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000
b-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Houston 000 010 001_2 8 0
Arizona 000 001 000_1 4 1

a-grounded out for Alcántara in the 6th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 9th.

E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Houston 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Gurriel (2), Siri (1), Peralta (2). HR_Siri (1), off Bumgarner; Walker (2), off Abreu. RBIs_Siri (1), Brantley (2), Walker (2). CS_Siri (1). S_Hernandez.

        Insight by Affigent: How is the Army preparing for Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2)? During this webinar, we look at how the Program Executive Office for Command, Control, Communications–Tactical plans to test new capabilities to create a data fabric built on integrated data.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Tucker, Peña 2, Bregman 2); Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Hummel, C.Kelly). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Arizona 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Perdomo. GIDP_Peña.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 4 2 0 0 2 1 71 0.00
Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.38
Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00
Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.00
Neris, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00
Pressly, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bumgarner 5 5 1 1 2 2 77 2.25
Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 18 0.00
Mantiply 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00
Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 9.00
Melancon, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Mantiply 1-0. WP_Taylor(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_17,674 (48,686).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|19 Building Your Team
4|19 Data Trends Seattle: Executive Dinner
4|19 Zeroing in on Network: 2022 Federal...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories