Houston 2, Arizona 1

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 5 2 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 2 0 .067 Brantley lf 5 0 3 1 0 0 .353 Bregman 3b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .389 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .167 Díaz dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .188 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Castro c 3 0 0 0 1 0 .000 Siri cf 4 2 2 1 0 1 .455

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 5 7 Varsho cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .071 Marte 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .111 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .222 Walker 1b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .188 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .091 Beer dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .250 1-McCarthy pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Alcántara 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 a-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .100 Hernandez 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Perdomo ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083 Herrera c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .000 b-C.Kelly ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000

Houston 000 010 001_2 8 0 Arizona 000 001 000_1 4 1

a-grounded out for Alcántara in the 6th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.

1-ran for Beer in the 9th.

E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Houston 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Gurriel (2), Siri (1), Peralta (2). HR_Siri (1), off Bumgarner; Walker (2), off Abreu. RBIs_Siri (1), Brantley (2), Walker (2). CS_Siri (1). S_Hernandez.

Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Tucker, Peña 2, Bregman 2); Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Hummel, C.Kelly). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Arizona 0 for 7.

Runners moved up_Brantley, Perdomo. GIDP_Peña.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 4 2 0 0 2 1 71 0.00 Abreu 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 1 18 3.38 Taylor 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 12 0.00 Maton 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 3.00 Neris, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 0.00 Pressly, S, 3-3 1 1 0 0 0 1 11 0.00

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bumgarner 5 5 1 1 2 2 77 2.25 Ramirez 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00 Wendelken 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 18 0.00 Mantiply 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 4 0.00 Kennedy 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 9.00 Melancon, L, 0-1 1 2 1 1 1 0 22 9.00

Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Mantiply 1-0. WP_Taylor(2).

Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.

T_3:20. A_17,674 (48,686).

