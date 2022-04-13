Houston 2, Arizona 1

|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|5
|2
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.067
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.353
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.389
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.167
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.188
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.455
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|5
|7
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.071
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.091
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|1-McCarthy pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|a-Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.100
|Hernandez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|b-C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Houston
|000
|010
|001_2
|8
|0
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000_1
|4
|1
a-grounded out for Alcántara in the 6th. b-struck out for Herrera in the 9th.
1-ran for Beer in the 9th.
E_Alcántara (1). LOB_Houston 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Gurriel (2), Siri (1), Peralta (2). HR_Siri (1), off Bumgarner; Walker (2), off Abreu. RBIs_Siri (1), Brantley (2), Walker (2). CS_Siri (1). S_Hernandez.
Runners left in scoring position_Houston 4 (Tucker, Peña 2, Bregman 2); Arizona 3 (Alcántara, Hummel, C.Kelly). RISP_Houston 1 for 9; Arizona 0 for 7.
Runners moved up_Brantley, Perdomo. GIDP_Peña.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Marte, Walker).
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|71
|0.00
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|18
|3.38
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|0.00
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|3.00
|Neris, W, 1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|12
|0.00
|Pressly, S, 3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0.00
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|77
|2.25
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|18
|0.00
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|9.00
|Melancon, L, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|22
|9.00
Inherited runners-scored_Ramirez 2-0, Mantiply 1-0. WP_Taylor(2).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_17,674 (48,686).
