Houston 2, Arizona 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Varsho cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|0
|3
|1
|
|Marte 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Walker 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Beer dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCarthy pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castro c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alcántara 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Perdomo ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Herrera c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|C.Kelly ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Houston
|000
|010
|001
|—
|2
|Arizona
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
E_Alcántara (1). DP_Houston 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Houston 10, Arizona 8. 2B_Gurriel (2), Siri (1), Peralta (2). HR_Siri (1), Walker (2). S_Hernandez (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Abreu
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Neris W,1-0
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Pressly S,3-3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Arizona
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bumgarner
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Ramirez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wendelken
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Mantiply
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennedy
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Melancon L,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
Bumgarner pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Taylor(2).
Umpires_Home, John Libka; First, Jim Reynolds; Second, Todd Tichenor; Third, Mike Muchlinski.
T_3:20. A_17,674 (48,686).
