Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

Houston Los Angeles ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 29 1 4 1 Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 0 0 Brantley dh 5 1 2 0 Trout cf 3 0 1 0 Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0 Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 Duffy 2b 3 0 2 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Wade pr-2b 1 0 0 0 Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 3 0 0 0 Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0 McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0 Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Marsh rf 2 1 0 0 Fletcher ss 3 0 1 1

Houston 001 000 020 — 3 Los Angeles 000 000 010 — 1

E_Peña (1). DP_Houston 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Brantley (1), McCormick 2 (2), Gurriel (1). 3B_Fletcher (1). HR_Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Altuve (1). S_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Houston Valdez W,1-0 6 2-3 2 0 0 1 6 Maton H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1 Neris H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Pressly S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Los Angeles Ohtani L,0-1 4 2-3 4 1 1 1 9 Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1 Warren 1 2 0 0 1 0 Quijada 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Tepera 1 2 2 2 0 0 Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Maton (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:15. A_44,723 (45,517).

