Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|4
|1
|
|Altuve 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani p-dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Trout cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Duffy 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Wade pr-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Stassi c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marsh rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fletcher ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Houston
|001
|000
|020
|—
|3
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
E_Peña (1). DP_Houston 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Brantley (1), McCormick 2 (2), Gurriel (1). 3B_Fletcher (1). HR_Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Altuve (1). S_Altuve (1).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valdez W,1-0
|6
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|6
|Maton H,1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Neris H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pressly S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ohtani L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|9
|Loup
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Warren
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Quijada
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Bradley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Maton (Marsh).
Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.
T_3:15. A_44,723 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.