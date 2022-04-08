Trending:
Houston 3, L.A. Angels 1

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 1:34 am
< a min read
      
Houston Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 3 8 3 Totals 29 1 4 1
Altuve 2b 3 0 0 0 Ohtani p-dh 4 0 0 0
Brantley dh 5 1 2 0 Trout cf 3 0 1 0
Bregman 3b 4 1 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 3 1 1 1 Duffy 2b 3 0 2 0
Gurriel 1b 4 0 1 0 Wade pr-2b 1 0 0 0
Tucker rf 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
McCormick cf 4 0 2 0 Stassi c 3 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 0 0 Marsh rf 2 1 0 0
Fletcher ss 3 0 1 1
Houston 001 000 020 3
Los Angeles 000 000 010 1

E_Peña (1). DP_Houston 3, Los Angeles 0. LOB_Houston 8, Los Angeles 3. 2B_Brantley (1), McCormick 2 (2), Gurriel (1). 3B_Fletcher (1). HR_Bregman (1), Alvarez (1). SB_Altuve (1). S_Altuve (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Valdez W,1-0 6 2-3 2 0 0 1 6
Maton H,1 1 1 1 1 0 1
Neris H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Pressly S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles
Ohtani L,0-1 4 2-3 4 1 1 1 9
Loup 1 0 0 0 0 1
Warren 1 2 0 0 1 0
Quijada 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Tepera 1 2 2 2 0 0
Bradley 1 0 0 0 1 0

Maton pitched to 4 batters in the 8th, Loup pitched to 2 batters in the 6th, Warren pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Maton (Marsh).

Umpires_Home, Ed Hickox; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jansen Visconti; Third, Ryan Wills.

T_3:15. A_44,723 (45,517).

