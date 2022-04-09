Trending:
Houston 4, San Jose 3

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 10:47 pm
San Jose 2 1 3
Houston 2 2 4

First Half_1, Houston, Ferreira, 1 (Lundqvist), 8th minute; 2, San Jose, Ebobisse, 2 (Cowell), 25th; 3, San Jose, Ebobisse, 3 (Gregus), 28th; 4, Houston, Quintero, 4, 43rd.

Second Half_5, Houston, Hadebe, 1, 57th; 6, Houston, Ferreira, 2 (Picault), 68th; 7, San Jose, Thompson, 1, 77th.

Goalies_San Jose, JT Marcinkowski, Matt Bersano; Houston, Steve Clark, Michael Nelson.

Yellow Cards_Quintero, Houston, 18th; Marie, San Jose, 20th; Lopez, San Jose, 22nd; Ferreira, Houston, 27th; Hadebe, Houston, 58th; Picault, Houston, 63rd; Ceren, Houston, 89th; Yueill, San Jose, 90th+1; Bartlow, Houston, 90th+2.

Referee_Ismir Pekmic. Assistant Referees_Gianni Facchini, Corey Parker, Kevin Stott. 4th Official_Rubiel Vazquez.

___

Lineups

San Jose_JT Marcinkowski; Tanner Beason (Siad Haji, 82nd), Francisco Calvo, Marcos Lopez (Tommy Thompson, 64th), Paul Marie (Eric Remedi, 64th); Cristian Espinoza, Jan Gregus, Jamiro Monteiro, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Ousseni Bouda, 69th), Jeremy Ebobisse.

Houston_Steve Clark; Ethan Bartlow, Teenage Hadebe (Tim Parker, 87th), Adam Lundqvist, Tyler Pasher (Corey Baird, 76th); Adalberto Carrasquilla (Darwin Ceren, 88th), Griffin Dorsey, Fafa Picault, Matias Vera; Sebastian Ferreira (Thorleifur Ulfarsson, 71st), Darwin Quintero (Memo Rodriguez, 71st).

