Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 4, Texas 3

The Associated Press
April 27, 2022 11:40 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 4 7 4 Totals 33 3 7 3
McCormick cf 5 2 2 1 K.Calhoun rf 5 0 2 0
Brantley dh 5 1 1 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 2 0 0 0 Seager ss 4 0 0 0
Alvarez lf 2 1 2 0 Lowe 1b 4 0 0 0
Tucker rf 4 0 1 3 Garver dh 4 1 2 1
Díaz 2b 4 0 0 0 W.Calhoun lf 2 1 0 0
Matijevic 1b 4 0 0 0 García cf 3 1 1 0
Gurriel 1b 0 0 0 0 Heim c 3 0 1 0
Peña ss 4 0 1 0 Miller 3b 4 0 1 2
Castro c 4 0 0 0
Houston 100 030 000 4
Texas 020 000 001 3

E_Seager (3). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (1), Heim (2), García (4). HR_McCormick (1), Garver (2). SB_García (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Javier W,1-0 5 4 2 2 2 4
B.Abreu H,2 1 1 0 0 0 3
Maton H,4 1 1 0 0 0 0
Neris H,3 1 0 0 0 0 0
Stanek S,1-1 1 1 1 1 1 1
Texas
Otto 4 1-3 4 2 2 2 5
Martin L,0-2 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Moore 2 1 0 0 1 2
Richards 2 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_B.Abreu (W.Calhoun). WP_B.Abreu.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

T_3:17. A_20,399 (40,300).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|4 2022 - FAR Supplement - DOLAR -...
5|4 Effective Virtual Engagement with...
5|4 VMware Cloud on AWS Demo
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories