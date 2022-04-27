Houston 4, Texas 3

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|3
|7
|3
|
|McCormick cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Brantley dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Alvarez lf
|2
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|0
|1
|3
|
|Garver dh
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Calhoun lf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Matijevic 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|García cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heim c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Peña ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Miller 3b
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Castro c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|100
|030
|000
|—
|4
|Texas
|020
|000
|001
|—
|3
E_Seager (3). DP_Houston 0, Texas 1. LOB_Houston 7, Texas 7. 2B_Tucker (1), Heim (2), García (4). HR_McCormick (1), Garver (2). SB_García (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Javier W,1-0
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
|B.Abreu H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Maton H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Neris H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanek S,1-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Otto
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|5
|Martin L,0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Moore
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Richards
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_B.Abreu (W.Calhoun). WP_B.Abreu.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Additon; First, Mark Carlson; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:17. A_20,399 (40,300).
