Houston 5, Texas 1

|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|5
|6
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|3
|1
|
|Siri cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lowe 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|García cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Tucker rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|
|K.Calhoun rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Heim c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCormick lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|W.Calhoun dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ibáñez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Houston
|010
|301
|000
|—
|5
|Texas
|010
|000
|000
|—
|1
DP_Houston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (2). HR_Tucker (3), García (3).
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Odorizzi W,1-2
|6
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Taylor
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Montero H,2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hearn L,0-2
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|1
|4
|A.Abreu
|1
|
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Burke
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Santana
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Hearn.
Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:02. A_16,469 (40,300).
