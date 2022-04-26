Trending:
Houston 5, Texas 1

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 11:29 pm
< a min read
      
Houston Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 5 6 5 Totals 29 1 3 1
Siri cf 4 0 0 0 Miller lf 4 0 0 0
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Semien 2b 4 0 0 0
Bregman 3b 3 2 1 0 Seager ss 4 0 1 0
Alvarez dh 3 1 2 0 Lowe 1b 3 0 0 0
Gurriel 1b 4 1 0 1 García cf 4 1 1 1
Tucker rf 4 1 1 3 K.Calhoun rf 3 0 0 0
Peña ss 3 0 1 1 Heim c 2 0 0 0
McCormick lf 3 0 0 0 W.Calhoun dh 2 0 0 0
Maldonado c 4 0 1 0 Ibáñez 3b 3 0 1 0
Houston 010 301 000 5
Texas 010 000 000 1

DP_Houston 1, Texas 0. LOB_Houston 4, Texas 4. 2B_Alvarez (2). HR_Tucker (3), García (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Houston
Odorizzi W,1-2 6 1 1 1 1 4
Taylor 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Montero H,2 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 1
Texas
Hearn L,0-2 5 5 4 4 1 4
A.Abreu 1 0 1 1 3 1
Burke 2 1 0 0 0 2
Santana 1 0 0 0 0 1

WP_Hearn.

Umpires_Home, Jordan Baker; First, Ryan Additon; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:02. A_16,469 (40,300).

