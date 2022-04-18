Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|8
|9
|8
|
|Ohtani dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ward rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Stassi c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|3
|3
|4
|
|Mayfield 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|
|Peña ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Velazquez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Siri cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|1
|
|Los Angeles
|020
|001
|000
|—
|3
|Houston
|200
|201
|21x
|—
|8
LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Marsh (2), Wade (2), Bregman (1). HR_Stassi (2), Alvarez 2 (3). S_Wade (2), Maldonado (1).
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen L,1-1
|3
|1-3
|4
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Mayers
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Warren
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Bradley
|1
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Rosenberg
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia W,1-0
|5
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Maton H,3
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Montero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Neris
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_Lorenzen (Siri), Neris (Mayfield).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.
T_3:22. A_42,646 (41,168).
