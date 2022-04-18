Trending:
Houston 8, L.A. Angels 3

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 11:50 pm
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Houston
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 32 8 9 8
Ohtani dh 3 0 1 0 Altuve 2b 4 0 1 0
Ward rf 4 0 0 0 Díaz pr-2b 0 0 0 0
Walsh 1b 4 0 0 0 Brantley lf 5 1 2 1
Stassi c 3 1 1 1 Bregman 3b 4 2 2 0
Marsh cf 4 1 1 0 Alvarez dh 5 3 3 4
Mayfield 3b 3 1 1 0 Gurriel 1b 4 0 0 0
Adell lf 4 0 1 0 Tucker rf 2 1 0 0
Wade 2b 3 0 1 2 Peña ss 3 0 1 1
Velazquez ss 4 0 0 0 Siri cf 3 0 0 1
Maldonado c 2 1 0 1
Los Angeles 020 001 000 3
Houston 200 201 21x 8

LOB_Los Angeles 6, Houston 8. 2B_Marsh (2), Wade (2), Bregman (1). HR_Stassi (2), Alvarez 2 (3). S_Wade (2), Maldonado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Lorenzen L,1-1 3 1-3 4 4 4 2 2
Mayers 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Warren 2-3 1 1 1 2 0
Bradley 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Rosenberg 1 2 1 1 1 2
Houston
Garcia W,1-0 5 2-3 4 3 3 1 7
Maton H,3 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 0
Montero 1 0 0 0 0 3
Neris 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_Lorenzen (Siri), Neris (Mayfield).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Ryan Wills; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Ed Hickox.

T_3:22. A_42,646 (41,168).

