Houston 8, Toronto 7

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Collins c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|
|Siri pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Katoh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|000
|113
|100
|1
|—
|7
|Houston
|020
|210
|100
|2
|—
|8
E_Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Peña (2). DP_Toronto 1, Houston 0. LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (5), Espinal (4), Gurriel Jr. (4), McCormick (3), Gurriel 2 (6), Bregman (3), Brantley (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (1), Collins (3), Brantley (2), Peña (3). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2). S_Brantley (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kikuchi
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|5
|4
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Merryweather
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Phelps BS,0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romano L,0-1 BS,8-9
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Houston
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garcia
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|Mushinski
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Blanco
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|Taylor W,1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Richards pitched to 4 batters in the 5th.
WP_Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:45. A_39,534 (41,168).
