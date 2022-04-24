Houston 8, Toronto 7

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 39 7 10 7 3 11 Springer cf-rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .263 Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .217 Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .351 Collins c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .303 Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .283 Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246 Tapia rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .229 Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063 Espinal 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .220 Biggio 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043 a-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244 Katoh 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000

Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 38 8 11 7 5 10 McCormick cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .324 Brantley lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .316 Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .294 Alvarez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .158 1-Siri pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222 Gurriel 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .213 Tucker rf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .127 Díaz 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .171 Peña ss 5 2 1 2 0 1 .260 Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .065

Toronto 000 113 100 1_7 10 2 Houston 020 210 100 2_8 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Biggio in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

E_Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Peña (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (5), Espinal (4), Gurriel Jr. (4), McCormick (3), Gurriel 2 (6), Bregman (3), Brantley (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (1), off Garcia; Collins (3), off Garcia; Brantley (2), off Kikuchi; Peña (3), off Romano. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Collins 3 (7), Espinal (8), McCormick (2), Bregman (12), Brantley 2 (7), Díaz (3), Peña 2 (6). SF_Guerrero Jr.. S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Springer, Tapia 4); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Alvarez 3). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Katoh).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kikuchi 3 2-3 3 4 2 5 4 76 3.75 Richards 1 2 1 0 0 1 30 1.35 Merryweather 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 6.00 Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.35 Phelps, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 3 29 2.70 García 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.00 Romano, L, 0-1, BS, 8-9 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 6 2.16

Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Garcia 6 5 5 5 1 6 66 4.60 Mushinski 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.38 Blanco 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.00 Montero 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 0.00 Abreu 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 3 33 4.70 Taylor, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 1-0, Blanco 1-0, Taylor 2-0. WP_Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:45. A_39,534 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.