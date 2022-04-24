On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Houston 8, Toronto 7

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 6:15 pm
1 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 39 7 10 7 3 11
Springer cf-rf 4 2 1 0 1 1 .263
Bichette ss 5 1 1 0 0 3 .217
Guerrero Jr. dh 3 1 2 1 1 0 .351
Collins c 5 1 2 3 0 2 .303
Gurriel Jr. lf 5 1 2 2 0 1 .283
Chapman 3b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .246
Tapia rf 5 1 1 0 0 0 .229
Zimmer cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .063
Espinal 2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .220
Biggio 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .043
a-Kirk ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .244
Katoh 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .000
Houston AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 38 8 11 7 5 10
McCormick cf 5 0 2 1 0 0 .324
Brantley lf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .316
Bregman 3b 3 0 2 1 2 0 .294
Alvarez dh 5 0 1 0 0 1 .158
1-Siri pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 .222
Gurriel 1b 5 2 2 0 0 0 .213
Tucker rf 5 1 0 0 0 3 .127
Díaz 2b 4 1 1 1 1 2 .171
Peña ss 5 2 1 2 0 1 .260
Maldonado c 2 1 0 0 2 2 .065
Toronto 000 113 100 1_7 10 2
Houston 020 210 100 2_8 11 1

One out when winning run scored.

a-lined out for Biggio in the 7th.

1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

E_Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Peña (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (5), Espinal (4), Gurriel Jr. (4), McCormick (3), Gurriel 2 (6), Bregman (3), Brantley (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (1), off Garcia; Collins (3), off Garcia; Brantley (2), off Kikuchi; Peña (3), off Romano. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Collins 3 (7), Espinal (8), McCormick (2), Bregman (12), Brantley 2 (7), Díaz (3), Peña 2 (6). SF_Guerrero Jr.. S_Brantley.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Springer, Tapia 4); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Alvarez 3). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.

Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Gurriel.

DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Katoh).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Kikuchi 3 2-3 3 4 2 5 4 76 3.75
Richards 1 2 1 0 0 1 30 1.35
Merryweather 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 6.00
Mayza 1 1 0 0 0 0 10 1.35
Phelps, BS, 0-1 1 2 1 1 0 3 29 2.70
García 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Thornton 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 1.00
Romano, L, 0-1, BS, 8-9 1-3 1 2 1 0 1 6 2.16
Houston IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Garcia 6 5 5 5 1 6 66 4.60
Mushinski 1-3 2 1 1 0 0 14 3.38
Blanco 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 6.00
Montero 1 2 0 0 0 2 19 0.00
Abreu 1 2-3 1 1 0 2 3 33 4.70
Taylor, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.80

Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 1-0, Blanco 1-0, Taylor 2-0. WP_Phelps.

Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:45. A_39,534 (41,168).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

5|1 GITEC Emerging Technology Conference...
5|1 NASCIO 2022 Midyear Virtual Conference
5|1 TOC Annual Institute
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories