Houston 8, Toronto 7

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|39
|7
|10
|7
|3
|11
|
|Springer cf-rf
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.263
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.217
|Guerrero Jr. dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.351
|Collins c
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|2
|.303
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|5
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.283
|Chapman 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.246
|Tapia rf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Zimmer cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.063
|Espinal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.220
|Biggio 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.043
|a-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Katoh 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Houston
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|38
|8
|11
|7
|5
|10
|
|McCormick cf
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.324
|Brantley lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.316
|Bregman 3b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|.294
|Alvarez dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.158
|1-Siri pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|Gurriel 1b
|5
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Tucker rf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.127
|Díaz 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.171
|Peña ss
|5
|2
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.260
|Maldonado c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.065
|Toronto
|000
|113
|100
|1_7
|10
|2
|Houston
|020
|210
|100
|2_8
|11
|1
One out when winning run scored.
a-lined out for Biggio in the 7th.
1-ran for Alvarez in the 9th.
E_Bichette (3), Biggio (1), Peña (2). LOB_Toronto 7, Houston 9. 2B_Springer (5), Espinal (4), Gurriel Jr. (4), McCormick (3), Gurriel 2 (6), Bregman (3), Brantley (3). HR_Gurriel Jr. (1), off Garcia; Collins (3), off Garcia; Brantley (2), off Kikuchi; Peña (3), off Romano. RBIs_Guerrero Jr. (12), Gurriel Jr. 2 (9), Collins 3 (7), Espinal (8), McCormick (2), Bregman (12), Brantley 2 (7), Díaz (3), Peña 2 (6). SF_Guerrero Jr.. S_Brantley.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Springer, Tapia 4); Houston 4 (Gurriel, Alvarez 3). RISP_Toronto 2 for 12; Houston 3 for 13.
Runners moved up_Bichette. GIDP_Gurriel.
DP_Toronto 1 (Chapman, Espinal, Katoh).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kikuchi
|3
|2-3
|3
|4
|2
|5
|4
|76
|3.75
|Richards
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|1.35
|Merryweather
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|6.00
|Mayza
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.35
|Phelps, BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|29
|2.70
|García
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|1.00
|Romano, L, 0-1, BS, 8-9
|
|1-3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|2.16
|Houston
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Garcia
|6
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|6
|66
|4.60
|Mushinski
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|14
|3.38
|Blanco
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6.00
|Montero
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|0.00
|Abreu
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|3
|33
|4.70
|Taylor, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1.80
Inherited runners-scored_Merryweather 1-0, Blanco 1-0, Taylor 2-0. WP_Phelps.
Umpires_Home, Jerry Layne; First, Hunter Wendelstedt; Second, Adam Hamari; Third, Edwin Moscoso.
T_3:45. A_39,534 (41,168).
