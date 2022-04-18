Trending:
Houston’s Altuve leaves game with apparent injury in 8th

The Associated Press
April 18, 2022 11:22 pm
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston second baseman Jose Altuve left Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels in the eighth inning with an apparent injury.

Altuve legged out an infield single with one out in the eighth and then fell to the ground past first base. He sat on the ground and threw his batting helmet into the ground as he winced in pain.

Trainers came to check on him and helped him to his feet before he gingerly walked to the dugout and into the clubhouse. It was unclear what his injury was and the team didn’t immediately provide details on it.

He was replaced by pinch runner Aledmys Díaz with the Astros leading 7-3.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

