Sports News

Iglesias leads Rockies against the Rangers after 4-hit performance

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 2:41 am
Colorado Rockies (3-1) vs. Texas Rangers (1-3)

Arlington, Texas; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Kuhl (0-0); Rangers: Martin Perez (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -157, Rockies +136; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies take on the Texas Rangers after Jose Iglesias had four hits against the Rangers on Monday.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 36-45 at home a season ago. The Rangers slugged .375 as a team last season with 2.6 extra base hits per game.

Colorado had a 74-87 record overall and a 26-54 record on the road last season. The Rockies pitching staff had a collective 4.82 ERA while averaging 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

Rockies: Robert Stephenson: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Lucas Gilbreath: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Peter Lambert: 10-Day IL (forearm), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Sports News

