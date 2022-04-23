Inter Miami faces Atlanta United after shutout victory

Atlanta United FC (3-2-2, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Inter Miami CF (2-4-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Inter Miami CF +152, Atlanta United FC +171, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out the Seattle Sounders 1-0, Inter Miami hosts Atlanta United.

Miami is 1-1-1 in Eastern Conference play. Miami is 1-3-0 when it scores only one goal.

United is 2-1-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. United has an even goal differential, scoring and allowing nine.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leonardo Campana has four goals for Miami. Gonzalo Higuain has two goals and one assist.

Josef Martinez has scored two goals with two assists for United. Caleb Wiley has one goal.

SEASON SO FAR: Miami: Averaging 1.0 goal, 4.4 shots on goal and 3.7 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

United: Averaging 1.3 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.6 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Gregore (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Robbie Robinson (injured), Damion Onandi Lowe (injured), Nick Marsman (injured), Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

United: Matheus Rossetto (injured), Luiz Araujo (injured), Dylan Castanheira (injured), Machop Chol (injured), Emerson Hyndman (injured), Josef Martinez (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

