Inter Miami seeks first victory of the season, hosts the New England Revolution

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 2:03 am
New England Revolution (1-3-1) vs. Inter Miami CF (0-4-1)

Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New England +126, Inter Miami CF +204, Draw +250; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Inter Miami aims for its first victory of the season when it hosts the New England Revolution.

Miami compiled a 12-17-5 record overall during the 2021 season while finishing 7-8-2 in home games. Miami averaged 1.1 goals on 3.3 shots on goal per game last season.

The Revolution finished 22-5-7 overall and 10-3-4 on the road in the 2021 season. The Revolution scored 65 goals and registered a goal differential of +24 last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Miami: Ryan Sailor (injured), Ian Fray (injured), Edison Azcona (injured), Bryce Duke (injured), Joevin Jones (injured), Victor Ulloa (injured), Kieran Gibbs (injured).

Revolution: Matt Turner (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

