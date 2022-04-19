ISU’s Tyrese Hunter, Big 12 freshman of year, will transfer

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Big 12 freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter of Iowa State has entered the transfer portal.

Hunter announced his decision on Twitter on Tuesday, about three weeks after he finished helping the Cyclones complete the biggest turnaround in Big 12 history.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Good Lord for blessing me with the ability and talent to play this game that I love so much,” Hunter wrote. “Secondly, to Cyclone Nation, I wanna thank you all for the support and undying enthusiasm that you give Cyclone basketball every game at Hilton Coliseum or on the road. I’ll always appreciate it.”

Hunter, from Racine, Wisconsin, thanked his coaches and teammates for embracing him as he started his college career.

Hunter averaged 11 points per game and set school freshman records with 172 assists and 71 steals. Hunter scored 23 points and made 7 of 11 3-pointers in Iowa State’s win over LSU in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones reached the NCAA Sweet 16 after winning just two games in 2020-21.

