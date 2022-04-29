Jimenez and Toronto host Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (2-5-1, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto FC (3-3-2, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Toronto; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Toronto FC -115, FC Cincinnati +273, Draw +293; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Jesus Jimenez leads Toronto into a matchup with Cincinnati after a two-goal performance against New York City FC.

Toronto is 3-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. Jimenez leads the fourth-ranked scoring team in the MLS with six goals. Toronto has scored 15.

Cincinnati is 2-3-1 in conference matchups. Cincinnati ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference drawing 37 corner kicks, averaging 4.6 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimenez has scored six goals for Toronto. Jonathan Osorio has two goals and three assists.

Brandon Vazquez has five goals and one assist for Cincinnati. Luciano Acosta has two goals.

SEASON SO FAR: Toronto: Averaging 1.9 goals, 4.3 shots on goal and 4.0 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.1 goals per game.

Cincinnati: Averaging 1.1 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks through eight games while allowing 2.0 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Toronto: Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty (injured), Jayden Nelson (injured), Ayo Akinola (injured), Ralph Priso (injured), Noble Okello (injured).

Cincinnati: Calvin Harris (injured), Nick Hagglund (injured), Ronald Matarrita (injured), Alvas Powell (injured), Kenneth Vermeer (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

