Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Joveljic scores, LA Galaxy edge road-weary Nashville 1-0

The Associated Press
April 24, 2022 12:52 am
< a min read
      

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Dejan Joveljic scored in the 86th minute to lift the LA Galaxy to a 1-0 victory over Nashville in MLS action on Saturday.

Derrick Williams picked up an assist on Joveljic’s game-winner for the Galaxy (5-2-1), who are 3-0-1 in their last four outings.

The Galaxy outshot Nashville (3-3-2) 13-3 with a 5-1 edge in shots on goal.

Jonathan Bond saved the one shot he faced for LA.

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

Joe Willis saved four of the five shots he faced for Nashville, which has opened the season with eight straight road games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories