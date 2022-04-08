Judge, Yankees fail to agree to long-term contract

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees said they failed to reach an agreement with Aaron Judge before his deadline to reach a long-term deal by opening day and hope to resume talks after the season.

General manager Brian Cashman said Friday the Yankees had offered Judge an eight-year contract worth up to $234.5 million. The outfielder is eligible for free agency after the World Series.

“We’re happy he’s in pinstripes. We look forward to him leading the team this year,” Cashman said. “We’ll obviously re-engage with him when the opportunity exists postseason.”

Cashman said the Yankees offered a contract averaging $30.5 million annually from 2023-29, with his 2022 salary to be either the $17 million offered by the team in arbitration or the $21 million requested by Judge.

“We certainly couldn’t agree at this stage,” Cashman said.

Judge is a three-time All-Star who turns 30 on April 26. He led the Yankees last season with a .287 batting average, 39 homers and 98 RBIs.

Judge said before Friday’s opener against Boston that he would address the situation after the game.

