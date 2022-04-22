Kamara and D.C. United host the New England Revolution

New England Revolution (2-4-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (2-4-0, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: DC United +129, New England +194, Draw +254; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Ola Kamara leads D.C. United into a matchup with the New England Revolution after scoring two goals against Austin.

United is 2-3-0 against Eastern Conference opponents. United is 10th in the Eastern Conference drawing 32 corner kicks, averaging 5.3 per game.

The Revolution are 1-3-0 in Eastern Conference games. Carles Gil leads the fifth-ranked scoring team in the Eastern Conference with three goals. The Revolution have scored 10.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kamara has scored four goals for United. Michael Estrada has two goals.

Gil has three goals and one assist for the Revolution. Brandon Bye has one goal and one assist.

SEASON SO FAR: United: Averaging 1.2 goals, 2.8 shots on goal and 5.3 corner kicks through six games while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Revolution: Averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 6.0 corner kicks through seven games while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: United: Adrien Perez (injured).

Revolution: Matt Turner (injured), Gustavo Bou (injured), Henry Kessler (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

