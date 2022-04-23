On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kamara helps CF Montreal earn 1-1 draw with Philadelphia

The Associated Press
April 23, 2022 5:35 pm
< a min read
      

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Kei Kamara scored in the 59th minute to help CF Montreal earn a 1-1 tie with the Philadelphia Union in MLS play on Saturday.

Kamara scored the equalizer for Montreal (3-3-2) off a crossing pass from Romell Quioto.

The Union (5-1-2) grabbed a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute on a penalty-kick score by Julian Carranza. Kamal Miller took down Carranza inside the box and Carranza scored from the spot.

Montreal outshot the Union 8-4 with a 3-2 advantage in shots on goal.

        Insight by Carahsoft: This exclusive e-book highlights what has worked, what has not and how government is evolving from a get-to-the-cloud perspective to a right-cloud-use model.

Andre Blake had two saves for the Union. Sebastian Breza had one save for Montreal.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|30 AUSA/ODYD POP-UP 2022
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories