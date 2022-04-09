On Air: Meet the Press
Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 7:20 pm
1 min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 0 5 0 1 10
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Kwan lf 3 0 2 0 1 0 .600
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 3 .125
2-Miller pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Clement ph-2b 1 0 1 0 0 0 1.000
Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .167
b-Chang ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 6 1 2 3
Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .125
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .125
Benintendi lf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .500
Perez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Santana 1b 2 0 0 0 1 0 .000
1-Olivares pr 0 0 0 0 0 0
O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
3-Isbel pr 0 1 0 0 0 0
Dozier dh 4 0 1 0 0 0 .286
Mondesi ss 3 0 1 1 1 2 .167
Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .400
Cleveland 000 000 000 0_0 5 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 1_1 6 0

No outs when winning run scored.

a-hit by pitch for Bradley in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th.

1-ran for Santana in the 7th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 10th. 3-ran for O’Hearn in the 10th.

LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kwan (1). RBIs_Mondesi (1). SB_Olivares (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Chang); Kansas City 1 (Taylor). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 3.

GIDP_Ramírez, Reyes, O’Hearn.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Chang, Clement, Chang); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Santana; Santana, Mondesi, Santana).

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 3 70 0.00
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 19 0.00
Sandlin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 10 0.00
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 0.00
Gose 1 1 0 0 0 0 6 0.00
Clase, L, 0-1 0 2 1 0 0 0 5 0.00
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 6 2 0 0 1 5 69 0.00
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 0.00
Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 6 0.00
Staumont 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 0.00
Snider, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Sandlin 1-0, Clarke 1-0. HBP_Garrett (Clement).

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_17,103 (37,903).

