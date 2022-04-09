Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|1
|10
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.600
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.125
|2-Miller pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Clement ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|b-Chang ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|2
|3
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.125
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|1-Olivares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|3-Isbel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.167
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0_0
|5
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|1_1
|6
|0
No outs when winning run scored.
a-hit by pitch for Bradley in the 8th. b-struck out for Giménez in the 8th.
1-ran for Santana in the 7th. 2-ran for Reyes in the 10th. 3-ran for O’Hearn in the 10th.
LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kwan (1). RBIs_Mondesi (1). SB_Olivares (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 2 (Reyes, Chang); Kansas City 1 (Taylor). RISP_Cleveland 1 for 6; Kansas City 2 for 3.
GIDP_Ramírez, Reyes, O’Hearn.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Rosario, Chang, Clement, Chang); Kansas City 2 (Mondesi, Santana; Santana, Mondesi, Santana).
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|70
|0.00
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|19
|0.00
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|0.00
|Stephan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0.00
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0.00
|Clase, L, 0-1
|0
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0.00
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|69
|0.00
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Clarke
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0.00
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.00
|Snider, W, 1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Shaw 1-0, Sandlin 1-0, Clarke 1-0. HBP_Garrett (Clement).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:49. A_17,103 (37,903).
