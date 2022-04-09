On Air: Meet the Press
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 7:20 pm
< a min read
      
Cleveland Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 0 5 0 Totals 32 1 6 1
Straw cf 4 0 0 0 Merrifield rf 4 0 0 0
Kwan lf 3 0 2 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 3 0
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Perez c 4 0 0 0
Miller pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Santana 1b 2 0 0 0
Rosario ss 4 0 1 0 Olivares pr 0 0 0 0
Bradley 1b 2 0 0 0 O’Hearn 1b 1 0 0 0
Clement ph-2b 1 0 1 0 Isbel pr 0 1 0 0
Mercado rf 4 0 0 0 Dozier dh 4 0 1 0
Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 1 1
Chang ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 000 000 0 0
Kansas City 000 000 000 1 1

DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kwan (1). SB_Olivares (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac 5 2-3 3 0 0 0 3
Shaw 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Sandlin 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Stephan 1 0 0 0 0 0
Gose 1 1 0 0 0 0
Clase L,0-1 0 2 1 0 0 0
Kansas City
Keller 6 2 0 0 1 5
Coleman 1 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clarke 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont 1 1 0 0 0 1
Snider W,1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Clase pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.

HBP_Garrett (Clement).

        Insight by Proofpoint: How can organizations strike the right balance of cybersecurity, and data and application accessibility as risks and threats change? During this exclusive webinar, cybersecurity leaders will discuss best practices for this people-centric approach to zero trust.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Phil Cuzzi.

T_2:49. A_17,103 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News