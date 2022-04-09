Kansas City 1, Cleveland 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|0
|5
|0
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|6
|1
|
|Straw cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kwan lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miller pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Olivares pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bradley 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Hearn 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Clement ph-2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Isbel pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Mercado rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Giménez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Chang ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|0
|—
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000
|1
|—
|1
DP_Cleveland 1, Kansas City 2. LOB_Cleveland 6, Kansas City 7. 2B_Kwan (1). SB_Olivares (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac
|5
|2-3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Shaw
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Sandlin
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Stephan
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gose
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Clase L,0-1
|0
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Coleman
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clarke
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Snider W,1-0
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Clase pitched to 2 batters in the 10th.
HBP_Garrett (Clement).
Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Erich Bacchus; Third, Phil Cuzzi.
T_2:49. A_17,103 (37,903).
