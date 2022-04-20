Trending:
Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

The Associated Press
April 20, 2022 10:55 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 5 0 Totals 29 2 6 1
Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0
Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0
Garlick rf 2 0 1 0 Perez dh 3 0 1 0
Kepler ph-rf 1 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0
Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 3 0 1 1
Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0
Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0
Celestino cf 1 0 0 0
Arraez ph 1 0 0 0
Gordon cf 0 0 0 0
Minnesota 000 000 000 0
Kansas City 100 010 00x 2

DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 3. LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Paddack L,0-2 5 5 2 2 0 4
Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 2
Stashak 2 0 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Lynch W,1-1 5 4 0 0 1 2
Snider H,2 1 0 0 0 1 0
Brentz H,2 1 0 0 0 0 2
Staumont H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Barlow S,1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0

Lynch pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

HBP_Lynch (Celestino).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).

