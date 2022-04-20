Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 0 5 0 2 6 Polanco 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .214 Correa ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .190 Urshela 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Garlick rf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .222 a-Kepler ph-rf 1 0 1 0 1 0 .189 Sánchez c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .216 Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .174 Sanó 1b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .091 Jeffers dh 3 0 0 0 0 2 .148 Celestino cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .125 b-Arraez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .313 Gordon cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .231

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 2 6 1 0 8 Merrifield rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .150 Lopez 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .367 Witt Jr. 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .128 Perez dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Benintendi lf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .371 Dozier 1b 3 0 1 0 0 2 .294 Mondesi ss 3 0 1 1 0 1 .147 Taylor cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 Gallagher c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .250

Minnesota 000 000 000_0 5 0 Kansas City 100 010 00x_2 6 0

a-walked for Garlick in the 6th. b-struck out for Celestino in the 8th.

LOB_Minnesota 5, Kansas City 3. 2B_Merrifield (1). RBIs_Mondesi (2).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Larnach, Correa); Kansas City 1 (Merrifield). RISP_Minnesota 0 for 2; Kansas City 2 for 6.

Runners moved up_Sánchez, Witt Jr.. GIDP_Correa, Urshela, Sánchez, Witt Jr..

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Sanó); Kansas City 3 (Mondesi, Lopez, Dozier; Lopez, Mondesi, Dozier; Witt Jr., Lopez, Dozier).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Paddack, L, 0-2 5 5 2 2 0 4 71 5.00 Thielbar 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 17.18 Stashak 2 0 0 0 0 2 21 6.75

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lynch, W, 1-1 5 4 0 0 1 2 81 5.40 Snider, H, 2 1 0 0 0 1 0 15 0.00 Brentz, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 9.00 Staumont, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 12 3.00 Barlow, S, 1-1 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 1.35

Inherited runners-scored_Snider 1-0. HBP_Lynch (Celestino).

Umpires_Home, Roberto Ortiz; First, Junior Valentine; Second, Doug Eddings; Third, Brian Knight.

T_2:29. A_8,969 (37,903).

