Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 11:33 pm
1 min read
      
Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 3 9 3 4 5
Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .323
1-Celestino pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .205
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .184
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Gordon cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .231
a-Garlick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .290
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .150
Sánchez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .242
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 4 9 4 3 7
Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .139
Lopez 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .385
Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .139
Perez dh 3 2 2 2 1 0 .229
Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .375
Dozier 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .290
Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129
Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231
Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400
Minnesota 000 210 000_3 9 0
Kansas City 000 112 00x_4 9 0

a-flied out for Gordon in the 5th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Sánchez 2 (3), Arraez (2), Lopez 2 (3). 3B_Gordon (1). HR_Perez (3), off Archer; Perez (4), off Duffey; Dozier (2), off Duffey. RBIs_Urshela (3), Sánchez (8), Correa (2), Perez 2 (6), Lopez (2), Dozier (4).

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Garlick, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, Witt Jr.). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 4.

GIDP_Witt Jr..

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Arraez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Archer 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 5 76 2.16
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Duffey, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 15 9.00
Romero 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 1.80
Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hernández 4 1-3 8 3 3 1 0 63 7.27
Garrett, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 37 0.00
Brentz, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 12.00
Snider, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00
Barlow, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.59
Staumont, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, Garrett 1-0, Snider 2-0. WP_Garrett. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:06. A_10,303 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories