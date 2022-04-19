Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|4
|5
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.323
|1-Celestino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.184
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Gordon cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|a-Garlick ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.150
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.242
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.139
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.385
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.139
|Perez dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.229
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.375
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.290
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.129
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.231
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|000_3
|9
|0
|Kansas City
|000
|112
|00x_4
|9
|0
a-flied out for Gordon in the 5th.
1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.
LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Sánchez 2 (3), Arraez (2), Lopez 2 (3). 3B_Gordon (1). HR_Perez (3), off Archer; Perez (4), off Duffey; Dozier (2), off Duffey. RBIs_Urshela (3), Sánchez (8), Correa (2), Perez 2 (6), Lopez (2), Dozier (4).
Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Garlick, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, Witt Jr.). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 4.
GIDP_Witt Jr..
DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Arraez).
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|76
|2.16
|Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Duffey, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|15
|9.00
|Romero
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|30
|1.80
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hernández
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|63
|7.27
|Garrett, W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|37
|0.00
|Brentz, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|12.00
|Snider, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.00
|Barlow, H, 2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.59
|Staumont, S, 2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|3.60
Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, Garrett 1-0, Snider 2-0. WP_Garrett. PB_Gallagher (1).
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:06. A_10,303 (37,903).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.