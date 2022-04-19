Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 3 9 3 4 5 Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0 1 1 .323 1-Celestino pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143 Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .205 Correa ss 4 0 1 1 1 0 .184 Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167 Gordon cf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .231 a-Garlick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .143 Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .290 Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .150 Sánchez dh 4 0 2 1 0 1 .242 Jeffers c 4 0 1 0 0 0 .167

Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 4 9 4 3 7 Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .139 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 1 1 0 .385 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .139 Perez dh 3 2 2 2 1 0 .229 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0 0 2 .375 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 1 0 2 .290 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .129 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .231 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .400

Minnesota 000 210 000_3 9 0 Kansas City 000 112 00x_4 9 0

a-flied out for Gordon in the 5th.

1-ran for Arraez in the 9th.

LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Sánchez 2 (3), Arraez (2), Lopez 2 (3). 3B_Gordon (1). HR_Perez (3), off Archer; Perez (4), off Duffey; Dozier (2), off Duffey. RBIs_Urshela (3), Sánchez (8), Correa (2), Perez 2 (6), Lopez (2), Dozier (4).

Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 5 (Jeffers 2, Correa, Garlick, Kepler); Kansas City 2 (Benintendi, Witt Jr.). RISP_Minnesota 3 for 11; Kansas City 0 for 4.

GIDP_Witt Jr..

DP_Minnesota 1 (Correa, Polanco, Arraez).

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Archer 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 5 76 2.16 Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00 Duffey, L, 0-2, BS, 0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0 15 9.00 Romero 2 2 0 0 0 2 30 1.80

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hernández 4 1-3 8 3 3 1 0 63 7.27 Garrett, W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 37 0.00 Brentz, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 17 12.00 Snider, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 0.00 Barlow, H, 2 1 0 0 0 0 1 13 1.59 Staumont, S, 2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1 13 3.60

Inherited runners-scored_Smith 3-0, Garrett 1-0, Snider 2-0. WP_Garrett. PB_Gallagher (1).

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Doug Eddings.

T_3:06. A_10,303 (37,903).

