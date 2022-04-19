Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

The Associated Press
April 19, 2022 11:33 pm
< a min read
      
Minnesota Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 9 3 Totals 31 4 9 4
Arraez 1b 4 1 2 0 Merrifield rf 3 0 0 0
Celestino pr 0 0 0 0 Lopez 2b 3 0 2 1
Polanco 2b 4 0 0 0 Witt Jr. 3b 4 0 0 0
Correa ss 4 0 1 1 Perez dh 3 2 2 2
Kepler rf-cf 4 0 1 0 Benintendi lf 4 0 2 0
Gordon cf 2 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 4 1 1 1
Garlick ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Mondesi ss 4 0 0 0
Urshela 3b 4 1 1 1 Taylor cf 3 1 1 0
Larnach lf 3 0 0 0 Gallagher c 3 0 1 0
Sánchez dh 4 0 2 1
Jeffers c 4 0 1 0
Minnesota 000 210 000 3
Kansas City 000 112 00x 4

DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Sánchez 2 (3), Arraez (2), Lopez 2 (3). 3B_Gordon (1). HR_Perez 2 (4), Dozier (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Archer 4 1-3 4 2 2 3 5
Smith 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Duffey L,0-2 BS,0-2 1 3 2 2 0 0
Romero 2 2 0 0 0 2
Kansas City
Hernández 4 1-3 8 3 3 1 0
Garrett W,1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Brentz H,1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Snider H,1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Barlow H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Staumont S,2-2 1 0 0 0 1 1

WP_Garrett.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Doug Eddings.

        Zero Trust Exchange: Over three afternoons, beginning June 21, Federal News Network will share expert insights and advice on implementing zero trust — as well as detail where agencies are in their move to zero trust and early lessons learned. Register for the event now!

T_3:06. A_10,303 (37,903).

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|26 Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F)...
4|26 Splunk & Carahsoft Virtual Workshop
4|26 Cyber Vision for 2022: Defending Assets...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories