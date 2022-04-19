Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|9
|4
|
|Arraez 1b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Merrifield rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Celestino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Polanco 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Perez dh
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Kepler rf-cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Gordon cf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Garlick ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urshela 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Taylor cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Larnach lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gallagher c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez dh
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Jeffers c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|000
|210
|000
|—
|3
|Kansas City
|000
|112
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Minnesota 1, Kansas City 0. LOB_Minnesota 9, Kansas City 6. 2B_Sánchez 2 (3), Arraez (2), Lopez 2 (3). 3B_Gordon (1). HR_Perez 2 (4), Dozier (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Archer
|4
|1-3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|5
|Smith
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duffey L,0-2 BS,0-2
|1
|
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Romero
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández
|4
|1-3
|8
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Garrett W,1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Brentz H,1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Snider H,1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barlow H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Staumont S,2-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
WP_Garrett.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Roberto Ortiz; Second, Junior Valentine; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_3:06. A_10,303 (37,903).
