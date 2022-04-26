Trending:
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:47 pm
< a min read
      
Kansas City AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 6 6 6 11 3
Merrifield rf-2b 4 1 0 0 1 2 .127
Benintendi lf 5 1 2 1 0 0 .389
Perez c 4 1 0 0 1 1 .232
Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 1 0 .114
Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 2 0 .259
Witt Jr. 3b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .203
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 1 1 0 .140
1-Olivares pr-rf 1 1 0 0 1 0 .111
Taylor cf 2 0 0 1 2 0 .205
Lopez 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 2 0 .283
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 5 0 2 10
Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .288
Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Grandal c 2 0 1 0 1 1 .152
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .208
Pollock rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .211
Burger 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .231
Harrison dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .097
Engel cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .214
Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Kansas City 000 204 000_6 6 0
Chicago 000 000 000_0 5 2

1-ran for Mondesi in the 6th.

E_Abreu (2), Anderson (7). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (4), Grandal (2). RBIs_Witt Jr. (5), Mondesi (3), Taylor (4), Benintendi (7), Santana 2 (5). SF_Taylor.

Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr. 2, Merrifield 2, Taylor 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison, Anderson). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Chicago 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Dozier, Mondesi, Santana. GIDP_Taylor, Dozier.

DP_Chicago 2 (Burger, Mendick, Abreu; Anderson, Mendick, Abreu).

Kansas City IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lynch, W, 2-1 6 2 0 0 2 7 98 3.38
Clarke 1 2 0 0 0 1 18 1.29
Singer 2 1 0 0 0 2 33 6.35
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel, L, 1-2 4 2 2 0 5 2 88 9.00
López 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0 30 6.14
Crick 2-3 1 1 1 3 0 29 6.00
Foster 2 1 0 0 1 1 30 1.08
Severino 1 0 0 0 1 0 12 6.43

Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Crick 2-2. HBP_Lynch (Harrison). WP_Keuchel, López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_12,031 (40,615).

Top Stories