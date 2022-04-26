Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

|Kansas City
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|11
|3
|
|Merrifield rf-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.127
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.389
|Perez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.232
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.114
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.259
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.203
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.140
|1-Olivares pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.111
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.205
|Lopez 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.283
|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|2
|10
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.288
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.152
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|Pollock rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.211
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|Harrison dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.097
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.214
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Kansas City
|000
|204
|000_6
|6
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000_0
|5
|2
1-ran for Mondesi in the 6th.
E_Abreu (2), Anderson (7). LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (4), Grandal (2). RBIs_Witt Jr. (5), Mondesi (3), Taylor (4), Benintendi (7), Santana 2 (5). SF_Taylor.
Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 6 (Witt Jr. 2, Merrifield 2, Taylor 2); Chicago 2 (Harrison, Anderson). RISP_Kansas City 3 for 11; Chicago 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Dozier, Mondesi, Santana. GIDP_Taylor, Dozier.
DP_Chicago 2 (Burger, Mendick, Abreu; Anderson, Mendick, Abreu).
|Kansas City
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lynch, W, 2-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|98
|3.38
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|1.29
|Singer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|33
|6.35
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel, L, 1-2
|4
|
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|88
|9.00
|López
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|30
|6.14
|Crick
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|29
|6.00
|Foster
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|30
|1.08
|Severino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|6.43
Inherited runners-scored_López 1-0, Crick 2-2. HBP_Lynch (Harrison). WP_Keuchel, López.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_12,031 (40,615).
