Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|6
|6
|6
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|5
|0
|
|Merrifield rf-2b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Benintendi lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Vaughn lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Perez c
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Grandal c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dozier dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Witt Jr. 3b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pollock rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|Burger 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Olivares pr-rf
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harrison dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Engel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b-ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kansas City
|000
|204
|000
|—
|6
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
E_Abreu (2), Anderson (7). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (4), Grandal (2). SF_Taylor (1).
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lynch W,2-1
|6
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|7
|Clarke
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Singer
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keuchel L,1-2
|4
|
|2
|2
|0
|5
|2
|López
|1
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Crick
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Foster
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Severino
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.
HBP_Lynch (Harrison). WP_Keuchel, López.
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.
T_3:20. A_12,031 (40,615).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.