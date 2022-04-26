Trending:
Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 10:47 pm
Kansas City Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 6 6 6 Totals 32 0 5 0
Merrifield rf-2b 4 1 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Benintendi lf 5 1 2 1 Vaughn lf 3 0 0 0
Perez c 4 1 0 0 Abreu 1b 4 0 1 0
Santana 1b 4 1 1 2 Grandal c 2 0 1 0
Dozier dh 3 0 0 0 McGuire c 1 0 0 0
Witt Jr. 3b 5 1 2 1 Pollock rf 4 0 0 0
Mondesi ss 2 0 1 1 Burger 3b 4 0 2 0
Olivares pr-rf 1 1 0 0 Harrison dh 3 0 0 0
Taylor cf 2 0 0 1 Engel cf 4 0 1 0
Lopez 2b-ss 2 0 0 0 Mendick 2b 3 0 0 0
Kansas City 000 204 000 6
Chicago 000 000 000 0

E_Abreu (2), Anderson (7). DP_Kansas City 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Kansas City 11, Chicago 8. 2B_Witt Jr. (4), Grandal (2). SF_Taylor (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Kansas City
Lynch W,2-1 6 2 0 0 2 7
Clarke 1 2 0 0 0 1
Singer 2 1 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Keuchel L,1-2 4 2 2 0 5 2
López 1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Crick 2-3 1 1 1 3 0
Foster 2 1 0 0 1 1
Severino 1 0 0 0 1 0

Keuchel pitched to 2 batters in the 5th.

HBP_Lynch (Harrison). WP_Keuchel, López.

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Rob Drake; Second, Will Little; Third, Greg Gibson.

T_3:20. A_12,031 (40,615).

Top Stories