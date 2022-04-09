On Air: Issues in the News
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 3:56 am
< a min read
      

Cleveland Guardians (0-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Guardians +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

        Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .702 OPS.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories