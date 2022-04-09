Kansas City Royals and Cleveland Guardians meet in game 2 of series

Cleveland Guardians (0-1) vs. Kansas City Royals (1-0)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Zach Plesac (0-0); Royals: Brad Keller (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Royals -122, Guardians +104; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals bring a 1-0 advantage into the latest game of the series against the Cleveland Guardians.

Kansas City had a 74-88 record overall and a 39-42 record in home games last season. The Royals batted .249 as a team in the 2021 season with a .702 OPS.

Cleveland went 80-82 overall and 40-41 on the road last season. The Guardians pitching staff had a collective 4.34 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Royals: Tyler Zuber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: James Karinchak: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Maile: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Josh Naylor: 10-Day IL (leg), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

