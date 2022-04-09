On Air: Federal News Network program
Kara’s goal sends Orlando City past Chicago Fire 1-0

The Associated Press
April 9, 2022 4:13 pm
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ercan Kara scored a second-half goal to lead Orlando City to a 1-0 victory over the Chicago Fire in MLS action on Saturday.

Kara’s game-winner came in the 59th minute, securing the win for Orlando (3-2-2). Alexandre Pato had an assist on the goal.

Orlando outshot the Fire 17-2 with a 5-0 edge in shots on goal.

Gabriel Slonina had four saves for the Fire (2-1-3).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

