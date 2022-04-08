Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Key hole on Friday at the Masters

The Associated Press
April 8, 2022 9:36 pm
< a min read
      

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A look at the key hole Friday in the second round of the Masters:

HOLE: 16

YARDAGE: 170

PAR: 3

        Insight by Veritas: Federal systems house troves of data that make them likely ransomware targets: personally identifiable information, financial records, and highly classified files. CISA, DISA and FHFA share tips on how to make agency systems less desirable targets.

STROKE AVERAGE: 2.94

RANK: 14

KEY FACT: It was the only par 3 that played under par on Friday with the pin in the lower portion of the green. Stewart Cink made the 24th ace in Masters history. Scottie Scheffler made his final birdie that stretched his lead to five shots.

___

https://apnews.com/hub/the-masters

Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

The latest in Government Events powered by:

4|15 2022 Procurement Playbook - DOC -...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Top Stories