Korn Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Par Scores

Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
|Friday
|At The Ledges
|Huntsville, Ala.
|Purse: $750,000
|Yardage: 7,114; Par: 70
|Second Round
Erik Barnes 64-65_129 -11
Harrison Endycott 63-67_130 -10
Quade Cummins 68-64_132 -8
Seonghyeon Kim 64-69_133 -7
Industry Exchange: Data - Join us during this exclusive multi-day event as we feature data science experts from across the federal IT industry to share insights about the latest technologies and offer advice for capitalizing on federal data.
Zecheng Dou 64-70_134 -6
Kris Ventura 68-66_134 -6
Zack Fischer 63-71_134 -6
Curtis Luck 70-65_135 -5
Davis Thompson 68-67_135 -5
Brent Grant 66-69_135 -5
Ben Taylor 68-67_135 -5
Albin Choi 64-71_135 -5
Chip McDaniel 66-70_136 -4
Wilson Furr 67-69_136 -4
Carson Young 67-70_137 -3
Kevin Dougherty 69-68_137 -3
Jonathan Brightwell 71-66_137 -3
MJ Daffue 71-66_137 -3
Harry Hall 69-68_137 -3
Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app
Shad Tuten 66-71_137 -3
Theo Humphrey 66-71_137 -3
Nicholas Lindheim 68-69_137 -3
Jeremy Paul 70-68_138 -2
Spencer Ralston 70-68_138 -2
Brandon Crick 70-68_138 -2
Michael Johnson 68-70_138 -2
Paul Haley II 71-67_138 -2
Kyle Reifers 70-68_138 -2
John VanDerLaan 70-68_138 -2
Patrick Fishburn 68-70_138 -2
Mac Meissner 69-69_138 -2
MJ Maguire 68-70_138 -2
Corey Pereira 69-69_138 -2
Alex Weiss 69-69_138 -2
Taylor Dickson 70-68_138 -2
Wil Bateman 69-69_138 -2
Chris Baker 70-69_139 -1
Robby Shelton 67-72_139 -1
Dawson Armstrong 69-70_139 -1
Tyson Alexander 70-69_139 -1
Blayne Barber 65-74_139 -1
Trace Crowe 71-68_139 -1
Corey Shaun 70-69_139 -1
Anders Albertson 69-70_139 -1
Josh Teater 69-70_139 -1
Pontus Nyholm 68-71_139 -1
Justin Suh 70-69_139 -1
Matthew Picanso 70-69_139 -1
Mark Blakefield 68-71_139 -1
John Pak 69-70_139 -1
Christopher Petefish 65-74_139 -1
Bryce Emory 69-70_139 -1
Braden Thornberry 71-69_140 E
Brandon Hoelzer 68-72_140 E
Conner Godsey 71-69_140 E
Luis Gagne 66-74_140 E
Marcelo Rozo 69-71_140 E
Matt McCarty 70-70_140 E
Brett White 66-74_140 E
Tripp Kinney 68-72_140 E
Jovan Rebula 72-68_140 E
Dylan Meyer 70-70_140 E
Mark Anderson 73-67_140 E
Xinjun Zhang 67-73_140 E
Sam Saunders 70-70_140 E
Patrick Newcomb 72-68_140 E
Chase Parker 72-68_140 E
The following players failed to make the cut.
Michael Kim 72-69_141 +1
Michael Gellerman 70-71_141 +1
Brad Hopfinger 72-69_141 +1
Charlie Saxon 70-71_141 +1
Thomas Rosenmueller 69-72_141 +1
Grant Hirschman 73-68_141 +1
Blake Maum 74-67_141 +1
Kyle Westmoreland 69-72_141 +1
Brian Richey 74-67_141 +1
Byeong Hun An 75-66_141 +1
Tano Goya 73-68_141 +1
Jimmy Stanger 73-69_142 +2
Will Gordon 67-75_142 +2
Julián Etulain 73-69_142 +2
Tanner Gore 73-69_142 +2
Jay Card III 73-69_142 +2
Rob Oppenheim 69-73_142 +2
Tom Lovelady 69-73_142 +2
Chandler Blanchet 69-73_142 +2
Blake Dyer 69-73_142 +2
Clay Feagler 71-71_142 +2
Jake Staiano 73-69_142 +2
Ashton Van Horne 73-69_142 +2
Brad Brunner 71-71_142 +2
Scott Harrington 70-73_143 +3
Nelson Ledesma 72-71_143 +3
Sean O’Hair 69-74_143 +3
Kevin Roy 70-73_143 +3
Steven Fisk 71-72_143 +3
Rafael Campos 69-74_143 +3
David Kocher 70-73_143 +3
Jason Bohn 71-72_143 +3
Matt Atkins 70-73_143 +3
Nick Voke 72-71_143 +3
Patrick Cover 73-70_143 +3
Trevor Werbylo 75-68_143 +3
Philip Knowles 70-73_143 +3
Vincent Norrman 71-72_143 +3
Tee-K Kelly 72-71_143 +3
Peter Kuest 67-76_143 +3
Garrett Osborn 69-74_143 +3
Jacob Bergeron 72-71_143 +3
Tom Whitney 72-72_144 +4
John Augenstein 72-72_144 +4
Andrew Yun 72-72_144 +4
Augusto Núñez 71-73_144 +4
Caleb Proveaux 76-68_144 +4
Brandon Matthews 69-75_144 +4
Dan McCarthy 73-71_144 +4
Gregor Main 70-74_144 +4
Kevin Yu 74-70_144 +4
Michael Feagles 70-74_144 +4
Bryce Hendrix 73-71_144 +4
George Cunningham 69-76_145 +5
Alex Chiarella 68-77_145 +5
A.J. Crouch 72-73_145 +5
Martin Contini 74-71_145 +5
Jonathan Griz 74-71_145 +5
José de Jesús Rodríguez 70-75_145 +5
Shawn Stefani 71-74_145 +5
Ryan McCormick 74-71_145 +5
Tain Lee 72-73_145 +5
Sam Stevens 74-71_145 +5
Eric Cole 74-72_146 +6
John Chin 77-69_146 +6
Thomas Walsh 76-70_146 +6
Martin Flores 75-71_146 +6
Heath Slocum 74-73_147 +7
Stuart Macdonald 72-75_147 +7
Tag Ridings 73-74_147 +7
J.J. Grey 71-76_147 +7
Carl Yuan 73-75_148 +8
Cody Gribble 75-73_148 +8
Vince India 73-75_148 +8
Joey Garber 73-75_148 +8
Trevor Cone 72-76_148 +8
Garett Reband 72-77_149 +9
Stephen Franken 78-71_149 +9
Ivan Camilo Ramirez 71-79_150 +10
Ryan Ruffels 76-74_150 +10
Rhein Gibson 70-82_152 +12
Billy Tom Sargent 70-82_152 +12
Alexandre Rocha 76-76_152 +12
Steven Bowditch 80-73_153 +13
Marcos Montenegro 75-79_154 +14
Whee Kim 76-79_155 +15
Kris Blanks 78-81_159 +19
T.K. Kim 79-83_162 +22
Copyright © 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.