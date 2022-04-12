L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|3
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|6
|7
|6
|
|Soler lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ohtani dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Sánchez cf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cooper dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Walsh 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Aguilar 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stassi c
|1
|2
|1
|0
|
|Wendle 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Marsh cf
|3
|2
|2
|4
|
|Anderson rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Rojas rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adell lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Chisholm Jr. 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wade 2b-ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|M.Rojas ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fletcher ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Miami
|000
|100
|001
|—
|2
|Los Angeles
|310
|000
|02x
|—
|6
LOB_Miami 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wendle (1), Marsh (1), Adell (1). HR_Sánchez 2 (2), Marsh (1), Adell (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Wade (0).
|Miami
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernandez L,0-1
|4
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Poteet
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Scott
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Armstrong
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen W,1-0
|6
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|7
|Loup H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Tepera H,2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Iglesias
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.
T_2:42. A_20,480 (45,517).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.