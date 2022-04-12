Trending:
L.A. Angels 6, Miami 2

The Associated Press
April 12, 2022 12:36 am
< a min read
      
Miami Los Angeles
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 30 2 3 2 Totals 30 6 7 6
Soler lf 4 0 0 0 Ohtani dh 4 1 1 0
Sánchez cf 4 2 2 2 Rendon 3b 4 0 0 0
Cooper dh 4 0 0 0 Walsh 1b 3 0 0 0
Aguilar 1b 3 0 0 0 Stassi c 1 2 1 0
Wendle 3b 3 0 1 0 Marsh cf 3 2 2 4
Anderson rf 3 0 0 0 J.Rojas rf 4 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Adell lf 4 1 2 2
Chisholm Jr. 2b 3 0 0 0 Wade 2b-ss 4 0 1 0
M.Rojas ss 3 0 0 0 Fletcher ss 2 0 0 0
Duffy 2b 1 0 0 0
Miami 000 100 001 2
Los Angeles 310 000 02x 6

LOB_Miami 1, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Wendle (1), Marsh (1), Adell (1). HR_Sánchez 2 (2), Marsh (1), Adell (1). SB_Ohtani (1), Wade (0).

IP H R ER BB SO
Miami
Hernandez L,0-1 4 2-3 5 4 4 3 6
Poteet 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Scott 1 0 0 0 1 1
Armstrong 1 2 2 2 1 0
Los Angeles
Lorenzen W,1-0 6 2 1 1 0 7
Loup H,2 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera H,2 1 0 0 0 0 3
Iglesias 1 1 1 1 0 0

Umpires_Home, Nick Mahrley; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Ramon De Jesus.

T_2:42. A_20,480 (45,517).

