L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 12:28 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 9 4 3 7
Betts rf 3 2 1 0 2 0 .203
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 0 2 .328
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 2 0 0 .277
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .148
J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .203
W.Smith c 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Taylor dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .292
Lux lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .250
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 0 3 0 0 10
Varsho cf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .218
Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .156
Peralta lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Walker 1b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .172
Beer dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .326
P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0 0 3 .261
C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .103
Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0 0 2 .222
a-Hummel ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .152
Alcántara ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .133
Perdomo 3b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .176
b-Luplow ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Davidson 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Los Angeles 200 010 010_4 9 0
Arizona 000 000 000_0 3 0

a-struck out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Perdomo in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3), Taylor (4), Muncy (3). HR_W.Smith (2), off Gilbert. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (15), Muncy (9), W.Smith (8). SB_Betts (3).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Lux, Muncy); Arizona 2 (P.Smith, C.Kelly). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 13; Arizona 0 for 3.

Runners moved up_Freeman, T.Turner, Beer.

DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Buehler, W, 2-1 9 3 0 0 0 10 108 2.55
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
M.Kelly, L, 1-1 6 7 3 3 2 4 98 1.69
Gilbert 3 2 1 1 1 3 50 2.08

HBP_Buehler (Beer). WP_Buehler, M.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:33. A_17,750 (48,686).

