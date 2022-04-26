L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|9
|4
|3
|7
|
|Betts rf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|0
|.203
|Freeman 1b
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.328
|T.Turner ss
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.277
|Muncy 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.148
|J.Turner 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|W.Smith c
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Bellinger cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Taylor dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.292
|Lux lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|0
|3
|0
|0
|10
|
|Varsho cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.218
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.156
|Peralta lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Walker 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.172
|Beer dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.326
|P.Smith rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.261
|C.Kelly c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.103
|Ahmed ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.222
|a-Hummel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.152
|Alcántara ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|Perdomo 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|b-Luplow ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Davidson 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Los Angeles
|200
|010
|010_4
|9
|0
|Arizona
|000
|000
|000_0
|3
|0
a-struck out for Ahmed in the 8th. b-flied out for Perdomo in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3), Taylor (4), Muncy (3). HR_W.Smith (2), off Gilbert. RBIs_T.Turner 2 (15), Muncy (9), W.Smith (8). SB_Betts (3).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 4 (Betts, J.Turner, Lux, Muncy); Arizona 2 (P.Smith, C.Kelly). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 13; Arizona 0 for 3.
Runners moved up_Freeman, T.Turner, Beer.
DP_Arizona 1 (Perdomo, Walker).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Buehler, W, 2-1
|9
|
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|108
|2.55
|Arizona
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|M.Kelly, L, 1-1
|6
|
|7
|3
|3
|2
|4
|98
|1.69
|Gilbert
|3
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|3
|50
|2.08
HBP_Buehler (Beer). WP_Buehler, M.Kelly.
Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.
T_2:33. A_17,750 (48,686).
Copyright
© 2022 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.