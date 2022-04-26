Trending:
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

The Associated Press
April 26, 2022 12:28 am
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Arizona
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 9 4 Totals 30 0 3 0
Betts rf 3 2 1 0 Varsho cf 4 0 1 0
Freeman 1b 5 1 2 0 Marte 2b 4 0 0 0
T.Turner ss 4 0 1 2 Peralta lf 4 0 1 0
Muncy 2b 4 0 1 1 Walker 1b 4 0 1 0
J.Turner 3b 4 0 0 0 Beer dh 2 0 0 0
W.Smith c 4 1 2 1 P.Smith rf 3 0 0 0
Bellinger cf 4 0 0 0 C.Kelly c 3 0 0 0
Taylor dh 3 0 1 0 Ahmed ss 2 0 0 0
Lux lf 4 0 1 0 Hummel ph 1 0 0 0
Alcántara ss 0 0 0 0
Perdomo 3b 2 0 0 0
Luplow ph 1 0 0 0
Davidson 3b 0 0 0 0
Los Angeles 200 010 010 4
Arizona 000 000 000 0

DP_Los Angeles 0, Arizona 1. LOB_Los Angeles 7, Arizona 4. 2B_Freeman (4), T.Turner (3), Taylor (4), Muncy (3). HR_W.Smith (2). SB_Betts (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Buehler W,2-1 9 3 0 0 0 10
Arizona
M.Kelly L,1-1 6 7 3 3 2 4
Gilbert 3 2 1 1 1 3

HBP_Buehler (Beer). WP_Buehler, M.Kelly.

Umpires_Home, Adam Beck; First, Ben May; Second, Dan Iassogna; Third, Scott Barry.

T_2:33. A_17,750 (48,686).

Top Stories